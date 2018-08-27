WASHINGTON (CBS News) – The American flag flying above the White House was at full staff early Monday morning even as the nation continued honoring the life and legacy of Sen. John McCain.

The Arizona Republican, whose relationship with President Trump has long been fraught, died on Saturday at the age of 81 after battling brain cancer.

While the White House originally lowered the flag late Saturday evening, White House reporters noticed that the flag was back at full staff Monday morning.

Mr. Trump did not issue a formal proclamation on McCain’s death. Typical practice is for flags to remain at half-staff through the day of internment, which will take place this coming Sunday at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

Meanwhile, governors from Ohio’s John Kasich to New York’s Andrew Cuomo ordered that public flags in their respective states remain at half-staff to honor McCain. The senator will lie in state at the Arizona state capitol on Wednesday with his first memorial service taking place in Phoenix on Thursday. Vice President Joe Biden is currently slated to speak.

He will later lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, with another service taking place in Washington on Saturday, where former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama are expected to speak.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.