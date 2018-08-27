SEAGOVILLE, Texas (CBS DFW) — A Texas police officer is being praised for saving a family from a house fire while on patrol.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning in the community of Seagoville.

“Standing there and doing nothing is not an option,” he said. “I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Click said he ran into the home to the first bedroom he saw. He found a father and infant laying in a bed asleep and told them to get outside.

After that, the officer went to the next room, where he found four more kids, all under the age of eight. All were able to run across the street to safety, with Click carrying one of the boys. Had they been in the home three more minutes, Click said none of them they may not be here today.

“Anybody in the house could have been hurt,” he said. “It could have been a totally different situation. The father came up to me and actually hugged me. Someone wanted me to be there because they knew that I would take the correct actions.”

The family is staying with relatives. Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.