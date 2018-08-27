DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a major roadway in Diamond Bar early Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol reports that the victim was discovered on Brea Canyon Road near the 57 Freeway at around 4:30 a.m. A crashed vehicle was discovered on an embankment nearby.

Officers are investigating if the victim was struck by the car. No further details were confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and Brea Canyon was shut down in both directions between Diamond Bar Boulevard and Tonner Canyon Road. It was reopened a little after 7:30 a.m.