Diamond Bar

DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a major roadway in Diamond Bar early Monday morning.

capture89 Man Found Dead In Roadway In Diamond Bar

(CBS2)

California Highway Patrol reports that the victim was discovered on Brea Canyon Road near the 57 Freeway at around 4:30 a.m. A crashed vehicle was discovered on an embankment nearby.

Officers are investigating if the victim was struck by the car. No further details were confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and Brea Canyon was shut down in both directions between Diamond Bar Boulevard and Tonner Canyon Road. It was reopened a little after 7:30 a.m.

