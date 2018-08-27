Filed Under:Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – One child was killed and two others were hurt – including a second child – when a car slammed into a light pole in Wilmington Monday morning.

At 11:12 a.m. a car collided with a light pole near a set of railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Quay Avenue, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. A train was not involved in the collision.

A boy was trapped in the wreckage and pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.

A second boy and a man were rushed to nearby hospitals. The boy was in critical condition and the man was in fair to serious condition, LAFD reports.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately confirmed.

