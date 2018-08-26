STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Los Angeles’ resident food critic and native son was remembered with his own landmark in the heart of Downtown Sunday.

The City of L.A. held a public memorial for late, Pulitzer Prize-winning food writer Jonathan Gold outside Grand Central Market, where a plaque with his iconic, Hitchcockesque silhouette was dedicated to him — a physical representation of Gold’s permanence in the history and culture of L.A.

This is the official Jonathan Gold plaque pic.twitter.com/m1w1WRf610 — Steve Saldivar (@stevesaldivar) August 27, 2018

Gold’s widow L.A. Times Arts and Entertainment Editor Laurie Ochoa and their two children were present at the ceremony.

A plaza memorial to #JonathanGold outside #GrandCentralMarket on Broadway, where #LA 's diverse food & culture intersect under one century-old roof in the heart of Downtown, is the perfect place to honor an LA icon. #SidewalkofGold #DTLA pic.twitter.com/4qQtvGRXhd — Jose Huizar (@josehuizar) August 27, 2018

Gold’s profile also graced the side of a light pole outside Grand Central Market along what L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti called the “golden path” to the historic open-air food court.

Unveiling our new tribute to Jonathan Gold and the indelible mark he left on our city. Now Angelenos and visitors alike can walk a golden path to @GrandCentralMkt — a historic place where fusions of culture and food tell the unique story of our city. pic.twitter.com/vARimfOTtL — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) August 27, 2018

This is a pretty cool tribute to ⁦@thejgold⁩ at Grand Central Market. Looking forward to tonight’s continuing tribute in DTLA and new City of Gold footage from ⁦@LauraGabbert1⁩. pic.twitter.com/AaynTDROX7 — Kimi Yoshino (@kyoshino) August 27, 2018

Naturally, food trucks, praised above almost any other type of L.A. food venue by Gold, were on hand at City Hall to feed the crowd gathered to honor the erstwhile music critic who died last month after a battle with pancreatic cancer. The last of Gold’s legendary “Five Rules for Dining In Los Angeles” was “THE TACO HONORS THE TRUCK”.

Celebrating the life of the legendary @thejgold in Grand Park tonight. #LAGold pic.twitter.com/Q8bT0pxj9G — Andrea Chang (@byandreachang) August 27, 2018

The food trucks are busy, the speakers are blasting hip hop, and #LA is out in full effect. It’s a beautiful day to honor @thejgold. 🌟 #LAGold pic.twitter.com/XM420nvs4j — LA Times Events (@LATimesEvents) August 27, 2018

Gold was lauded for writing about L.A.’s so-called “hole in the wall” restaurants, mom-and-pop stands and strip mall shacks without the pretension usually ascribed to culinary criticism. In 2007, he was the first restaurant critic to win the Pulitzer Prize for criticism while he was writing for the L.A. Weekly. He later wrote for the L.A. Times.

Gold was also the subject of the 2015 documentary “City of Gold.”