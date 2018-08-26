BREAKING:"Multiple Fatalities" Reported At Scene Of Mass Shooting In Jacksonville, Florida — Live Updates
By JUSTIN CARISSIMO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS News) — Police in Jacksonville, Florida, say there have been multiple fatalities at a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing marketplace in the city’s downtown area.

The shooting was reported Sunday. At last word, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that one suspect was dead at the scene and searches were being conducted to determine whether that suspect acted alone or if a second suspect was at large.

Authorities were warning residents to avoid the area.

“We can’t stress enough to stay away. Many blocks away,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

