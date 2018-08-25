  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMOcean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    3:30 PMCalling Dr. Pol
    4:00 PMOutback Adventures with Tim Faulkner
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    1:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    4:00 PMCBS 2 News Saturday
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Diego

LA JOLLA (CNN) — A YouTube star known as “McSkillet” died in a wrong-way crash that also killed a mother and her 12-year-old daughter in San Diego this week, CNN affiliate KUSI reported.

capture85 YouTube Star ‘McSkillet’ Among 3 Killed In Wrong Way Collision In San Diego

(San Diego Fire Department)

Trevor Heitmann, 18, was driving a black McLaren 650S in the wrong direction Thursday on Interstate 805 in the Miramar area when it crashed head-on with an SUV in San Diego County, according to Officer Jake Sanchez, a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

Sanchez said Heitmann was speeding on the highway when the crash happened.

The San Diego Coroner confirmed that Heitmann was killed after crashing his car while driving in the wrong direction, along with two others. It said the two other victims in the SUV were a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl, but it did not release their identities.

Heitmann is popular on YouTube, and has close to 900,000 subscribers on his channel. He first gained popularity as a player of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a first person video game. He was later known for trading “skins,” which are digital files used to customize the appearance of the game’s players.

Sanchez said CHP believes Heitmann was involved in an incident earlier in the day at a local elementary school.

In a statement, Ashley Falls School said that on Thursday afternoon “a car drove through the side gate and an individual got out of the car and threw an item at a door, breaking a window.” No one was injured in that incident.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s