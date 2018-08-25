Stars, Politicians Mourn Loss Of Senator John McCain On Social Media
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Hero, maverick, senator, tough. A lot of adjectives described the late politician from Arizona.
People who knew him and stars that admired him took to social media to express their grief over his loss and their gratitude for his life.
Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018
John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent.
But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018
Couldn’t disagree more with Senator McCain on policy but there’s no denying he was a hero who served our country admirably. He deserved so much better in his final years…the bullying by Trump and his supporters was awful.
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 26, 2018
God Bless the memory and legacy of Sen. John McCain. Though we often disagreed, I always found him a gentleman and a patriot. RIP, Senator.
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) August 26, 2018
John McCain: American patriot, war hero.
Donald Trump: Draft-dodging weasel.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 26, 2018
I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe
— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
For many of us for many years @SenJohnMcCain represented the opposition. Yet in spite of that, I’m broken up at his passing. I never met him, never knew him at all. But I am certain he was a good man; brave, honorable, patriotic, and moral. We’ve lost him, but not his example.
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) August 26, 2018
America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions.
….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 26, 2018
John McCain belongs to the ages. He perfectly loved this country and served it with valor, courage and integrity for 60 years. He was a patriot and a hero and America will never see a political leader like him again. He was the greatest man I’ve ever known. Godspeed John McCain
— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 26, 2018
God bless Senator John McCain. Go with God. #AmericanHero
— Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) August 26, 2018
John McCain, military hero and Senate "maverick," has died at 81. https://t.co/wpiZIln11J pic.twitter.com/9tTMm1d36f
— CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) August 26, 2018
Rest In Peace, @SenJohnMcCain.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 26, 2018
John McCain dies 9 years to the day as his close friend Ted Kennedy
— Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) August 26, 2018
America shines less brightly today with the passing of John McCain, an American hero. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of @SenJohnMcCain. America is a better place because of his public service. https://t.co/z0rEzXUAQt
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 26, 2018
I was so honored to share my first #AxeFiles broadcast on @CNN with @SenJohnMcCain, revisiting his extraordinary life and career. May his heroism and service to our country live on as an example for this and future generations.
And may he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/vQMGiVDIjA
— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) August 26, 2018
.@MeghanMcCain your father is gone but keep his spirit alive. That is your conviction and your connection. I have been where you are. And I offer condolences and praise for who the senator was and for what all McCains are about. God Bless #RIP #JohnMcCain
— Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 26, 2018
John McCain will forever be remembered as a war hero, a statesman, and someone that truly loved the United States of America. May he always serve as an example to others as to the respect and class required of higher office. https://t.co/fFYJCej0W3
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 26, 2018
Thinking ever more about John McCain and betting that decency and honor will eventually triumph over greed and venality in the future of this nation.
— Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 25, 2018
No man this century better exemplifies honor, patriotism, service,
sacrifice, and country first than Senator John McCain. His heroism
inspires, his life shapes our character. I am blessed and humbled by
our friendship.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) August 24, 2018
JUST IN: Senator John McCain has died at age 81, his office confirms.
“At his death, he had served the United States of America faithfully for sixty years.” pic.twitter.com/tMQ9dHLlmV
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 26, 2018
.@SenJohnMcCain May you rest in some well-deserved peace after a lifetime of fighting for us, sir.
— Jennifer Granholm (@JenGranholm) August 26, 2018
We should dedicate August 25th to celebrate public servants – people who put what they believe is right for the country ahead of themselves.
– August 25, 2009 – Ted Kennedy passed away
– August 25, 2018 – John McCain passed away.
— Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 26, 2018
John McCain was a American hero. He served with courage, honor, and humility. Rest in peace and thank you for serving our nation. Our deepest sympathies to the McCain family. EG
— Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) August 26, 2018
Set aside your political issues with @SenJohnMcCain for now and remember the night he saved the ACA, saving lives.
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) August 26, 2018
He simply does not do empathy well. Or, at all. https://t.co/QmnGzJTqTY
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 26, 2018
Tonight we mourn the passing of a great bipartisan figure. To honor his memory, we should double our efforts to reclaim the democracy he gave a life of service to.
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) August 26, 2018
My colleague John McCain will be remembered as a devoted father and husband, war hero and a conscience of the Senate. Sending my condolences and prayers to his friends and family, and to the American people who have lost a true patriot.
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 26, 2018