'Dodger Killer' Verlander Hit With $1 Million Restaurant TabHouston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander received a bill of $1 million for being a "Dodger Killer" after having a late breakfast at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

YouTube Star ‘McSkillet’ Among 3 Killed In Wrong-Way Collision In San DiegoA mother and her 12-year-old daughter were also killed. Trevor Heitmann was driving a McLaren the wrong way on a freeway when he crashed head on into an SUV.

2 Killed After Tanker Truck Explodes Into Flames On 105 Freeway In HawthorneIt took firefighters more than 90 minutes to douse the flames. The westbound lanes could remain closed well into Friday evening rush hour.

Body Cam Video Released Of Wild Officer-Involved ShootingThis incident occurred in Lake Balboa on July 7.

Parents Arrested After 2 Toddlers Abandoned In Cerritos Mall Parking LotIt took deputies about 90 minutes to locate the parents, who were shopping inside the mall.

Cockroach In A Burrito, Mouse Droppings On Bags Of Raw Pork Shut Down Mexican RestaurantA Mexican food restaurant has been shut down in South Sacramento after dozens of cockroaches were found, including one in a man’s burrito.

Former Lakers Star Nick Young Arrested In HollywoodYoung was arrested during a traffic stop after being uncooperative with officers, police said.

3 Carjacking, Kidnapping Suspects Arrested After Wild Chase From Calabasas To Woodland HillsThe suspects also threw a handgun out of the SUV during the chase, which was later recovered by deputies.

Hit-And-Run Collision Sends Fruit Truck Careening Off San Bernardino Bridge, Sparks Fiery Crash BelowThe truck flew off the overpass and landed on several cars on the roadway below. The suspect sped away but was later captured.

Suspect Arrested In San Bernardino Triple-Shooting; 2 Women Dead, 1 WoundedTwo women are dead and a third was wounded after being gunned down Friday morning in a San Bernardino neighborhood, authorities said.