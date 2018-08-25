CERRITOS (CBSLA) – A couple were arrested for leaving their two young children alone in a stroller outside a Cerritos mall Friday night while they shopped inside.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports that the two children, ages 2 and 3, were found by a passerby in the parking lot of the Los Cerritos Center at around 8:15 p.m. The children were in a stroller behind a parked car, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies were called to the scene and the children’s parents weren’t located until 9:35 p.m. It was determined the parents had been shopping inside.

The children were rushed to Long Beach Memorial Hospital as a precaution and later released to the custody of the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services.

The parents, identified as Saud Audousari and Muneirah Almowanas, were arrested on felony child endangerment charges.