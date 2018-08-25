Filed Under:Coach, Sexual Abuse Allegations, West Covina
eddie ramirez West Covina Kickboxing Coach Arrested On Suspicion Of Sexually Abusing Child Students

Kickboxing coach Eddie Ramirez, 62, is accused of sexually abusing his underage students at a West Covina dance studio. (SOURCE: West Covina Police Dept.)

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a San Gabriel Valley kickboxing instructor on suspicion of sexually abusing several of his students.

Eddie Ramirez, 62, was arrested Thursday at The Lab Creative Arts Studio in West Covina for lewd and lascivious acts with a child and sexual battery, the West Covina Police Dept. announced.

The agency said the arrest stems from alleged incidents in 2017 and 2018 with his juvenile students.

Police believe there might be additional victims. Anyone with information is urged to call West Covina PD at (626)404-4305.

