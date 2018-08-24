HAWTHORNE (CBSLA) – One person was killed in a collision which sparked a tanker truck fire in Hawthorne that created massive fireball on the 105 Freeway in Hawthorne Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at 5:13 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Prairie Boulevard. Within minutes the tanker truck and exploded into flames. One person was killed in the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed.

A Sig Alert was issued and both sides of the freeway were shut down. Morning commuters were advised to use Imperial Highway or the 91 Freeway as detours.

It was unclear if there were any injuries. The cause and circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.