Filed Under:Astros, Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel, Dodger Killer, Dodgers, InstaStory, Justin Verlander

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills restaurant reminded Houstron Astros pitcher Justin Verlander that he is in Dodgers Country and fans haven’t forgotten what his Astros did to the Dodgers during last season’s World Series.

Verlander received a bill of $1 million after having a late breakfast at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Verlander posted a picture of the bill on his Instagram account. The receipt says “Dodger Killer” underneath the million dollars.

“Beverly Hills Hotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂,” Verlander said. “Thanks for the great lunch as always!”

The Astros are in town for a three-game series at the Angels starting tonight.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s