BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — A Beverly Hills restaurant reminded Houstron Astros pitcher Justin Verlander that he is in Dodgers Country and fans haven’t forgotten what his Astros did to the Dodgers during last season’s World Series.

Verlander received a bill of $1 million after having a late breakfast at the Cabana Cafe at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Verlander posted a picture of the bill on his Instagram account. The receipt says “Dodger Killer” underneath the million dollars.

“Beverly Hills Hotel really making me pay for that World Series win 😂😂,” Verlander said. “Thanks for the great lunch as always!”

The Astros are in town for a three-game series at the Angels starting tonight.