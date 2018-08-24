ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Marwin Gonzalez hit a grand slam and Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa also homered to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Friday night.

Gonzalez hit his second career slam to help keep Houston keep its slim lead in the AL West. The homer to left field off Andrew Heaney in the fifth inning gave the Astros a 5-0 lead. Altuve hit his 10th home run and Correa his 14th. Both were solo shots.

Mike Trout returned to the lineup and tripled on the first pitch in his first at-bat of his first game back following the death of his brother-in-law, Aaron Cox. It’s players weekend, and instead of a nickname, Trout wore “A. Cox” on the back of his jersey.

There was a moment of silence before the game for Cox, who was drafted by the Angels and had recently retired before his death.

Trout was on the disabled list with a wrist injury when Cox, 24, died. Trout played in his first game since Aug. 1.

Dallas Keuchel (10-10) made a quality start, allowing two runs and five hits in seven innings. He struck out six and walked two. Keuchel wore the name “David Burd” on his jersey, a tribute to the Astros’ longtime clubhouse assistant.

Heaney (7-8) allowed five runs and eight hits in six innings.

Rookie Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer to left field in the seventh inning for the second home run of his Angels career.

ONE MILLION REASONS

Justin Verlander was tagged with a hefty lunch bill from the Cabana Cafe in The Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday. Verlander posted a picture of the receipt, in which a staffer jokingly charged him 1 million for being a “Dodger killer” in addition to his lunch selections. Verlander and the Houston Astros beat the Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series last year. Verlander wrote on Instagram: “#BeverlyHillsHotel really making me pay for that World Series win” with laughing emojis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: OF George Springer (quadriceps) was available to pinch hit Friday. … OF Jake Marisnick (groin) began a rehab stint at Triple-A Fresno on Friday. He was 2 for 4 with solo home run and a double.

Angels: RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani (strained right elbow) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session on Saturday. …. LHP Tyler Skaggs (left adductor strain) and RHP Nick Tropeano (right shoulder inflammation) played catch Friday.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander (12-8, 2.65 ERA) earned his 200th win in his last start. He is 2-2 with a 5.57 ERA in August.

Angels: RHP Jaime Barria (8-7, 3.41) is 3-0 with a 2.36 ERA over his last three starts following an 0-6 stretch before that.

