Filed Under:Irvine

IRVINE (CBSLA) – At least one woman was killed and nine other people were injured, including several children, following a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in Irvine early Thursday morning in which a man was arrested on drunken driving charges.

capture70 One Killed, 9 Hurt In Violent Chain Reaction Wreck On 5 Freeway In Irvine

(CBS2)

There were two separate collisions involving at least nine vehicles which occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway, just north of the interchange with the 405 Freeway, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Nine other people were rushed to several area hospitals, eight of whom had traumatic injuries.

Three children were among the injured: a 6-month-old boy, a 10-year-old boy and an 11-year-old boy. All three were trauma patients.

The 6-month-old boy was the son of the deceased woman, California Highway Patrol confirmed.

The other patients included an 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man. All were five were also considered trauma patients.

A 24-year-old woman sustained minor injuries. A dog survived the crash.

The patients were taken to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, Orange County Global Medical Center, Mission Hospital and MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center.

A man driving a Dodge Challenger was arrested on drunken driving charges.

A Sig Alert was issued and all lanes of the southbound 5 Freeway were closed as of 4:30 a.m. The closure was expected to last several hours and there was no word on when it would reopen, California Highway Patrol said. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.

The exact cause of the crash was not confirmed. No names were released.

