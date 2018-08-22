SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A woman arrested and accused of vandalizing several Buddhist statues, has additionally been charged with a hate crime.

OC District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said the suspect harmed many statues causing great concern to the Vietnamese-American community in Orange.

“To have them be destroyed in such a systematic manner, in such a pervasive manner in the community, does great harm to our spirit as a community,” says Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do.

Officials said Trang Thu Pham, 48, of Santa Ana was taken into custody after causing more than $65,000 in damage to 11 statures at the Huong Tich Temple in Santa Ana yesterday.

Surveillance video from another temple showed a woman, believed to be Pham, smashing several statues with a hammer. Authorities said she hit that temple twice during the month.

Authorities said Pham was arrested for similar vandalism in 2015 and 2016. In those instances, police said she was also trying to steal.

Pham spent over a year in prison for vandalism. Police said not long after she was released she struck again.

KCAL9’s Stacey Butler said it was a TV news viewer who recognized Pham from TV and called police.

Pham was walking on a sidewalk in Garden Grove when police arrested her.