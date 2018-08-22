Filed Under:AP, Death Threats, Journalists, LAPD, Los Angeles, Threats

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — A reporter with the Associated Press in Los Angeles tweeted that a threat was made to their newsroom Wednesday.

Amanda Lee Myers tweeted, “Call into our newsroom just now. ‘At some point we’re just gonna start shooting you f—ing a–holes.”

The LAPD said they are aware of the threat and are “reporting it to the appropriate investigative entities.”

Myers is the breaking news reporter for the Associated Press. She focuses on stories about police and the courts. Myers  did not say what subject matter prompted the death threat.

No details were given about the caller.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added as they become available.

