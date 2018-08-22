DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A greater-alarm fire broke out at a one-story commercial building in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, sending flames and plumes of smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air.

The fire was reported at 5 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Margo Street, near the 10 Freeway, the Los Angeles Fire Department reports. Sky2 was over the blaze, which looked like a giant fireball against the downtown skyline.

More than 90 firefighters were on scene. The blaze was fueled by pallets and cardboard, the fire department said. The bulk of the fire was about 40 feet inside the building, making it difficult for firefighters to reach due to the number of stored items in the building.

Due to the size of the blaze, crews were forced to move into a defensive position, LAFD reports. There were no firefighters on the roof or inside the building.

No injuries were immediately reported and there was no immediate word of any evacuations or major road closures.

The cause of the fire was not confirmed.