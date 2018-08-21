WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man who allegedly fired shots while holed up for hours in a West Hollywood apartment building was in custody Tuesday, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Weapons Team and a crisis negotiation team were summoned just before 1:30 p.m. to the high-rise in the 900 block of Doheny Drive, according to Sgt. Vincent Plair of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The standoff appears to have stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, after which shots were heard, authorities told CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen.

The unidentified man was taken into custody without incident about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Overhead footage from SKY2 from the scene appeared to show the man was nude at one point and had thrown numerous objects from a first or second-floor apartment and fired shots during the standoff, but no injuries were reported.

At one point, a drone believed to belong to authorities was spotted hovering over the condo, where an Israeli flag was seen hanging from the balcony.

West Hollywood Barricaded Suspect now in custody pic.twitter.com/SMt9q0Pp0A — stu mundel (@Stu_Mundel) August 22, 2018

No gun was initially found at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the incident began.

