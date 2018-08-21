WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man who allegedly fired shots while holed up for hours in a West Hollywood apartment building was in custody Tuesday, authorities said.
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Special Weapons Team and a crisis negotiation team were summoned just before 1:30 p.m. to the high-rise in the 900 block of Doheny Drive, according to Sgt. Vincent Plair of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The standoff appears to have stemmed from a landlord-tenant dispute, after which shots were heard, authorities told CBS2’s Jeff Nguyen.
The unidentified man was taken into custody without incident about 5:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Overhead footage from SKY2 from the scene appeared to show the man was nude at one point and had thrown numerous objects from a first or second-floor apartment and fired shots during the standoff, but no injuries were reported.
At one point, a drone believed to belong to authorities was spotted hovering over the condo, where an Israeli flag was seen hanging from the balcony.
No gun was initially found at the scene.
It wasn’t immediately clear how the incident began.
