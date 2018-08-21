CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Local) – Sister Mary Jo Sobieck showed off her smooth moves at a Chicago White Sox Saturday, tossing a perfect strike in a ceremonial first pitch that quickly went viral. Now, the nun is showing off her dances moves.

CBS Chicago caught up with the nun as she returned back to Marian Catholic High School to find out more about her love of baseball.

“I teach theology to sophomores,” she said. “My mom loved baseball. She’s passed away. When I went out there, I did a little ‘to the sky’ for her,” Sister Mary Jo said.

The nun pointed to the sky, followed by the point to the plate, showing her now-famous ball bounce on the bicep.

“The whole process was a prayer,” Sister Mary Jo said.

Marian Catholic High School catcher Angelo Cantelo joined Sister Mary Jo in her throwing session.

She tried to teach Cantelo how to do that bounce, but it didn’t work out.

“She had an arm!” said Cantelo. “I was super surprised!”

Sister Mary Jo can also dance! After the game of catch ended, a freshman orientation began, complete with a band. Sister Mary Jo tried hitting the ball as well, and turned out to be a natural.

“It wasn’t just hype or that I’m a sister or a habit,” said Sister Mary Jo. “I’ve been put in a situation and an opportunity to encourage and inspire young people to do their best.”

She credited her wealth of talent to playing softball in high school and college. Fans of the pitching and dancing nun will soon be able to treasure their own collectible of her. A bobblehead of the Sister is already in the works.

