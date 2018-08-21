LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Kobe Bryant could be considering a basketball comeback – just not to the NBA.

Big 3 league co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz reportedly announced on Tuesday’s weekly conference call that Bryant “will play in the Big 3 next season”, according to multiple reports.

Basketball writer Brandon Robinson first broke the news on social media.

Kobe Bryant will play in @thebig3 next season according to Big 3 co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz while speaking on the league's weekly conference call. #KobeBryant #big3playoffs pic.twitter.com/uJsswdAFiD — Brandon Robinson (@ScoopB) August 21, 2018

The announcement comes after Bryant, 40, was the subject of a rant by former Indiana Pacers star and current Big 3 player Stephen Jackson when he was asked whether the Lakers legend could handle the new league, which plays a half-court 3-on-3 style game rather than the traditional full court 5-on-5 matchup.

“Kobe can play in…any league right now,” told reporters Saturday. “Kobe, listen…can you please come to this league? We need you.”

Safe to say Stephen Jackson believes Kobe could handle The Big 3 pic.twitter.com/NZnshLMecX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 19, 2018

There was no immediate response to the report from Bryant’s camp.