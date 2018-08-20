  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ice Cream, InstaStory, Puppies, Taiwan

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (CBSLA) — A restaurant in Taiwan is turning a lot of heads after adding “puppies” to its menu. The tiny, lifelike dogs are sculpted out of ice cream!

The Shar-Pei pups at J.C. Co Art Kitchen in Kaohsiung look almost too real to eat. They’re molded out of chocolate, milk tea or peanut-flavored ice cream, and it takes about five hours to make just one.

The ice cream is first scooped into a mold and left in a freezer to harden at -22°F, using a special recipe that allows “furry” ice crystals to form on the puppy’s “body.”

Then artists hand-paint details on the tiny pups, including their big, inky black eyes, using chocolate sauce.

sun0014 kickervotaiwanicecreampuppies 00 00 23 05 still002 Taiwan Shop Sculpts Realistic Puppies Out Of Ice Cream

The treats, which cost roughly $3.50 each, are such a hit that the shop says it’s struggling to keep up with demand.

sun0014 kickervotaiwanicecreampuppies 00 00 02 11 still001 Taiwan Shop Sculpts Realistic Puppies Out Of Ice Cream

sun0014 kickervotaiwanicecreampuppies 00 00 37 11 still003 Taiwan Shop Sculpts Realistic Puppies Out Of Ice Cream

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s