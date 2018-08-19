Filed Under:Critical, Driver, Glassell Park, lyft, Road Rage, Search For Suspect, Shot In The Head

GLASSELL PARK  (CBSLA)  — Authorities said a Lyft driver is in critical condition after being shot during an apparent road rage incident in Glassell Park.

The unidentified man — believed to be in his 30s — was shot in the head.

The driver’s two passengers were not hurt in the attack, said the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials said the shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. near the intersection of Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 40.

After he was hit, the driver slammed into a fire hydrant causing water to gush high into the sky.

There was no description of the shooter, said LAPD Officer Norma Eisenman.

The suspect was believed to be driving a dark Toyota Prius.

There was also no explanation of how the road rage incident started.

