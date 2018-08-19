  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Car, Caught On Tape, Family And Dog, Good Samaritans, Long Beach, Marina Drive, Rescue

LONG BEACH (CBSLA)  —  Good Samaritans came to the rescue of two people and a dog who were in a car rapidly filling up with water in Long Beach.

And the dramatic rescue was caught on camera.

CBS2’s Brittney Hopper spoke to witnesses who saw the chaotic scene as it unfolded.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Marina Drive after a pickup crashed into the water.

Witnesses said the car crashed through the railing and began to quickly take on water.

The occupants of the car — a woman, her son who was driving, and their dog.

Several people jumped in to help the family.

“It was very hectic,” says witness Jeff Jones, “the fire trucks came, the local Marine patrol came. It just got very chaotic, very fast.”

Everyone made it out safely, including the dog.

