  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    8:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 8PM
    9:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 9PM
    10:00 PMKCAL 9 News at 10PM
    10:30 PMSports Central
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Former CIA Director, John Brennan, Legal Action, Reputation, Security Clearance, Treason, Vladimir Putin

WASHINGTON (CNN)  — Former CIA director John Brennan said Sunday that he was willing to pursue legal action against President Donald Trump after he revoked Brennan’s security clearance earlier this week.

“If my clearances and my reputation, as I’m being pulled through the mud now, if that’s the price we’re going to pay to prevent Donald Trump from doing this against other people, to me it’s a small price to pay,” Brennan said on “Meet the Press.” “So I am going to do whatever I can personally to try to prevent these abuses in the future, and if it means going to court, I will do that.”

Brennan, a harsh critic of Trump, also stood by his comments last month when he called Trump’s actions alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin in a news conference after their summit in Helsinki, Finland, “nothing short of treasonous.”

Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance Wednesday, saying Brennan’s history “calls into question his objectivity and credibility.” Trump later connected his decision to revoke Brennan’s clearance with the former CIA director’s involvement in the Russia investigation, The Wall Street Journal reported.

“I call it the rigged witch hunt, [it] is a sham. And these people led it!” Trump told the newspaper. “So I think it’s something that had to be done.”

Brennan also filed an op-ed in The New York Times on Thursday morning in which he called Trump’s denials of Russian interference in US elections “hogwash.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s