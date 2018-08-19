STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — One of the leading figures in the #MeToo movement agreed to pay her own accuser $380,000 to keep him quiet about an alleged sexual assault that took place when the man was still a minor, the New York Times reported Sunday.

According to the paper, Asia Argento paid the money to settle a lawsuit threatened by Jimmy Bennett, a young actor who accused the Italian actor of having sex with him in a California hotel room just two months after he turned 17. The legal age of consent in California is 18.

Argento, 42, was one of the first women to publicly accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and rape last year. The settlement is reported to have happened just months after the Weinstein accusations were made public.

The Times reported it was sent encrypted information about the dealings between lawyers for Argento and Bennett, including a selfie of the two lying in bed from 2013. As part of the deal, Bennett, now 22, agreed to give Argento the photograph and its copyright, the paper reported.

In the documents, Bennett claims that on May 9, 2013, Argento served him an alcoholic drink at a room in the Marina Del Rey Ritz-Carlton and subsequently performed oral sex on him. The two then had intercourse before she asked him to take photos of them. According to the Times, the meeting was a reunion for the actors who were in the 2004 film “The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things,” in which Argento played Bennett’s mother. Argento also referred to Bennett as her son in social media posts.

While the Times has not received a response from Argento and Bennett declined to comment on the matter, the paper said three people familiar with the case corroborated the documents’ authenticity.

According to the documents, Bennett’s initial notice of intent to sue asked for $3.5 million. He claimed he had become broke, earning far less in subsequent years because of the trauma he endured.