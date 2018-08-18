SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A newborn is without his father Friday after immigration agents detained the man as he was taking his wife to deliver the baby.
“I feel very bad right now,” Maria del Carmen Venegas told CBS2 News in Spanish as she held her baby boy while still in her hospital gown.
Her husband Joel Arrona-Lara was driving his wife to the hospital for a scheduled Cesarean section Wednesday afternoon when they had to stop to get gas. That’s when their car was approached by two SUVs. Maria said they were officers with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The mother of five was then asked to show her identification and complied. When the agents asked Arrona-Lara, the couple said he didn’t have the ID on him, but that they lived nearby and could go get it for them. The agents then asked Arrona-Lara to exit the vehicle, searched the car for weapons, and put Arrona into custody, leaving Maria alone at the gas station.
Security video shows her visibly upset inside the convenience store.
Maria ended up having to drive herself to the hospital to deliver the baby.
“My husband needs to be here,” Maria said. “He had to wait for his son for so long, and someone just took him away.”
Maria told CBS2 Arrona-Lara, who is from Mexico, has never been stopped by police, and that he’s never been in trouble with the law, not even for a ticket. However, ICE said Saturday Arrona-Lara was picked up because he is wanted by law enforcement authorities in Mexico on an outstanding homicide warrant.
An attorney representing Arrona-Lara on behalf of the nonprofit San Bernardino Community Service Center said those charges are unconfirmed. Emilio Amaya Garcia told CBS2 he has been in contact with the Mexican consulate who said it currently has no information about ICE’s claim.
Garcia added Arrona-Lara’s detention paperwork shows he is in custody for being in the country without documentation.
In the following statement from Friday, ICE makes no mention of homicide charges, only that Arrona-Lara was taken into custody the agency’s “Fugitive Operations Team”:
“Mr. Arrona-Lara, a citizen of Mexico illegally residing in the United States, was taken into custody Wednesday by ICE Fugitive Operations Team officers in San Bernardino, Calif. Mr. Arrona-Lara is currently in ICE custody pending removal proceedings with the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).
“ICE continues to focus its enforcement resources on individuals who pose a threat to national security, public safety and border security. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy. However, ICE will no longer exempt classes or categories of removable aliens from potential enforcement. All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and, if found removable by final order, removal from the United States.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to raise money for the family. To donate, click here.
This story has been updated.
These people are psychopaths. “It’s the law” has often been used to justify evil, and that’s what Trump and his minions are doing.
Christian nation, my butt. The United States has become an evil, evil nation.
” individuals who pose a threat to national security, ”
Yeah, this guy who was driving his wife to get a baby delivered is obviously a threat to national security.
Honey you and your family are criminals.
Make sure you deport mamma and baby too when they are discharged, keep the family together you know, In their home country !
You’re another psychopath. You’re one the people who would have justified sending Jews to the gas chambers because “It’s the law.”
While you support a completely lawless President.
How did your post make it through any of this sites guidelines?
Come here from Drudge? Check out http://www.PressCalifornia.com for more real California news.
Was he lying when he said his papers were at home? Why does his wife have papers and he doesn’t? While in the US what has he been doing? Since their child will be born in the US the child will be a citizen. Then citizenship can be granted to bothe parents as well as many other family members. Who was or will be paying for the c section? Are they receiving government subsidies?
Enter the US illegally you are subject to deportation. There would not have been an issue for this person had he not done so. Its very funny,left wing wingnuts who cite the Constitution when it comes to Trump could less about immigration laws. Hypocrites all.
While this individual story is sad from a human perspective, the blame is not on ICE .
How is it you managed to reach adulthood without learning two wrongs don’t make a right?
The invader who illegally entered our Country is being deported.
We are a Nation of Laws or we’re not
Some laws stink. The man who beheaded Paul the Apostle was obeying the law. The people who hid Jews from the Nazis were breaking the law.
And if your law says your should destroy the life of a man who never harmed anyone, and tear his family to pieces. Then your laws stink, your laws are evil, your laws come from the pit of Hell, and your laws should be changed.
The disregard for common decency shown by several of the comments on this story is disheartening. So often I repeat my pastor’s favorite saying, “There, but for the grace of God, go I.”
American “Christian” values need a makeover. And soon.
Have no doubt in your mind, the taxpayer is paying for everything. My father came here from Europe with his family. They came as legal immigrants through Ellis Island. He had to wait five years to become a citizen. He had to learn English and recite a paragraph in front of a judge. The people mentioned in this story don’t even have the last name. Bet she is on welfare. Kick every last one of them out.
Go to Mexico to download your brat.
I have a hard time with these comments. Human beings are no longer important to people. The law is supreme right or wrong. That’s what’s wrong with this country. No humanity left. People’s souls are gone.
Well, you have to understand that these commenters don’t see these people as human beings- they don’t see ANYONE in the out-group as human beings. POC, smart people, feminists, the GLBT community, urbanites, they could pile our bodies a mile high and they would be giddy with joy as long as they didn’t have to see it, smell it, or do the killing with their own hands.
Good Americans, all.
So, because he has a pregnant wife, he gets to break the law. Wanna bet he doesn’t have health insurance? So guess who’s paying the wife’s hospital bills? Hint, you (we) are, sucker
.
You are judging not knowing anything. She had no problem so she was legal, maybe even born here. He might have a job with insurance, you don’t know. You are doing whats call stereotyping. Assuming everyone of one characteristic as all being the same. Just like judging all Christians by looking at the Westboro Church. Stick to facts not what you guess.
The facts are that she doesn’t speak a word of English so your theory about her being a citizen goes out the window.
How do you know he broke the law, that they have no insurance….fact based on what? You must know something that the video doesn’t show. There is absolutely nothing in that video that he has broken the law. Driving without your license is not breaking the law and is not cause for arrest. What that was, was inhumane… starting from the moment ICE drove up behind them with two unmarked vehicles….. Period!
I don’t understand why people are shocked by this. This can happen anywhere where a person is illegally residing in a foreign country. We either have laws, or we don’t. Selective application of the law is how governments become corrupt, and how revolutions come about. Enforcing the law is not always an easy thing to do, but it is absolutely vital to maintenance of a free and FAIR society. Laws apply to EVERYONE, or they apply to no one. Use your brains.
Newsflash: this government is already corrupt. You’re welcome.
Should have driven her to TJ Now we have another illegal legal child we did not need. One who should not have been here anyway. End birthright citizenship now.
Bravo, ICE. Keep up the great work! If she is here legally, fine. Let her and the baby stay. But deport that husband right away. Want to keep the family together? Let the mother and child accompany him if they wish. I bet they will choose not to.
Apartheid was legal, the holocaust was legal, Slavery was legal, colonialism was legal. Legality is a matter of power, not justice.
So daddy was an illegal and mommy now has five children who became citizens by being born here. ICE was doing its job. Keep daddy away from mommy so she won’t keep pushing out babies one after the other. I’d love to know who is paying for all of them.
He was a convicted smuggler. He’s going to prison.
Ice is doing their job,if they hadn’t entered this country illegally they would be having this issue , they have no body to blame but themselves
5 kids are too many.
And, learn English.
Now how do we get out the FREAKING welfare babies and the mother??!! GET OUT!!! not on my dime get out!!
Send mom and dad and anchor baby back to their country of origin. Is the illegal alien gonna pay for that $20,000.00 hospital bill and all the prenatal care.
Get those moochers out a here.
ICE was doing their job, guy was here illegally, but of course liberals ignore the truth.
A mother of five…. Yes, that’s 5 anchor babies that we SHOULDN’T be forced to care for! If he wasn’t here, we wouldn’t be wasting tens of thousands of dollars on illegal alien anchor babies. Just think, we PAID for her 5 other kids. So we’re looking at over $100,000 wasted on anchor babies who SHOULD HAVE been born in Mexico.
I am DONE with this idiocy. Deport them all, including the kids, cut off ALL welfare and funding for illegals and repeal the birthright clause. We are being abused and it’s sickening.
It must be hard to be as stuffed with hatred as you are. Hatred of people who have never harmed you.
When you get to the Judgement Seat of Christ, those “anchor babies” that you wanted to hurt will be standing with Him, and if you don’t repent of your hatred, He will spit you out of His mouth.
I’ve read your replies. I wish more people were like you and less like the hate mongers and selfish jerks you’re responding to.
Channel 9 spreads it’s bias
A C-Section delivery is an expensive procedure and requires an extended hospital stay for mother and child. Who is paying for all that cost?
Good work boys. They have to go back.
no matter how venomous some of you feel on this, can we agree on one basic thing: dumping a woman in labor on her way to the hospital at a convenience store, all by herself, and forcing her to drive herself— that’s criminal, right? Right? Or have you lost all sense of decency?
It’s an unfortunate situation but the reality is that if you don’t want to risk being deported, you need to come here legally. Simple as that.
Every third-world loser on earth has a sob story. I just DO NOT CARE anymore; we can’t support the whole world. Why can’t these people fix their own dysfunctional countries?
who drives without an ID on them??
Illegal is illegal. How they got caught doesn’t make them legal.
Good deal, my tax dollars at work!
I feel bad for all the parents who’ve been separated from their children because of Democrat obstruction to building a wall on the Mexican border, and by obstructing the progression of any immigration reform. Those parents will never have the chance to see their children again because they were murdered in cold blood by illegal aliens who weren’t even supposed to be inside the United States.
#WalkAway #LeaveTheDNCPlantation
I had respect for a hard working “immigrant” dishwasher who worked his way up, eventually opening multiple restaurants all over town. However, it was thru drug distribution! His restaurants were all a money laundering front. He went to prison years ago. This week he was arrested again for distributing Meth… about the same time that Mexican Marines seized record 50 tons of meth…”Federal, state and local law enforcement officers allege that four of the 22 people — Alfredo Herrera, 73; Domingo Aguirre, 60; Javier Passement, 53; and Pedro Perez Jr., 65 — operated two wire services in Tulsa and Broken Arrow to remit proceeds from methamphetamine trafficking to an unidentified supplier of the drug in Mexico, according to indictments unsealed on Wednesday.”
“Borders! We don’t need no stinking borders.”
>”Maria told CBS2 Arrona has never been stopped by police, and that he’s never been in trouble with the law”
She, of course, employs Lawlessmexicospeak…a form of communication that refuses to recognize that illegal acts are crimes.
“Mr. Arrona-Lara, a citizen of Mexico illegally residing in the United States…”
Democrats wrote and passed into law our current immigration laws, yet now villainize Trump for enforcing the laws they wrote. If you don’t want picked up be ICE, then don’t break the law by invading the USA.
And who cares where you are , a warrant is a warrant. Deport the criminal.
Just another fatherless anchor baby. Maybe he should have come here legally. Too complicated? Deport the mother as well, they can take their anchor baby with them.