Filed Under:Compton, LASD

COMPTON (CBSLA) – Four men were detained following a pursuit and a deputy-involved shooting in Compton late Friday night.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were pursuing a reckless vehicle at around 11:20 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

The car, which was carrying four men in their 20s, crashed in the 900 block of Thorson Avenue during the pursuit.

As two of the suspects emerged from the car, shots were fired, the sheriff’s department reports. It did not disclose who fired the shots or whether the suspects were armed.

The two suspects fled. The other two occupants of the car remained and were detained at the scene.

About three hours later, the two escaped suspects were captured, LASD reports.

No names were released and there were no injuries.

Deputies were still searching the area for the suspects’ alleged weapons.

