HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Rapper Young Thug was arrested at Dave & Busters overnight, at his own party to celebrate his birthday and new album.

The rapper and two members of his entourage were taken out of the restaurant/video game arcade and taken to the LAPD’s Hollywood station. Young Thug was later taken downtown for a minor, pre-existing medical condition.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, was booked on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon. He is expected to post bail later Friday morning.

Los Angeles police sources say the rapper and someone who works with him have been the focus of an ongoing weapons investigation. When Young Thug tweeted he would be at a private, invite-only party at Dave & Busters, investigators put together a last-minute operation to take the rapper into custody.

Dave & Busters Tonight in LA | Private + Invite Only 🐍 #SlimeLanguage #SlimeandBusters pic.twitter.com/yqMDt63Boj — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) August 17, 2018

Police say weapons have been recovered.

The Atlanta-based rapper, who previously appeared on Camila Cabello’s song “Havana,” just introduced his new album “Slime Language” Thursday night.