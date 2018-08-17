STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — Amid a national measles outbreak now reported in 21 states, one person with the disease has been confirmed to have visited popular businesses in Santa Monica earlier this month.

One case of confirmed measles in Santa Monica from August 8-10, 2018. Getting vaccinated is the best way to keep from getting and spreading measles. View https://t.co/7c5byxm0Ym for more info. pic.twitter.com/RAQEQm9qTW — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) August 18, 2018

The Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Health said Friday it had confirmed one case of a “non-resident tourist” with the illness who visited the following Santa Monica businesses from August 8 to 10:

Sea Blue Hotel: Aug. 8 at 1:30 p.m. to Aug. 10 at 1 p.m.

Urth Café: Aug. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Chez Jay Restaurant: Aug. 8 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Cora’s Coffee Shoppe: Aug. 9 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ivy at the Shore: Aug. 9 from 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel: Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The agency said no risk of measles exists at these locations, as the possible exposure happened more than a week ago. “However, individuals who were present at these locations during these times, especially those with weakened immune systems or persons who may not have been vaccinated against measles may be at risk of developing measles and should watch for symptoms of the illness,” according to a department press release.

The U.S. Centers For Disease Control reported this week it was monitoring a measles outbreak across 21 states, including California, Oregon and Nevada. The CDC said 107 cases of the illness were reported nationwide from Jan. 1 to July 14 of this year.

The DPH said getting immunized is the best way to keep the illness from spreading.

Symptoms of the measles include “fever, cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis (red eyes) and a rash which usually appears 10 to 12 days after the exposure.”

