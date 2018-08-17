Filed Under:sacramento, Sacramento State University, San Joaquin Delta College
(Photo: CBS Sacramento)

SACRAMENTO (CBSLA/CBS Sacramento) — Police have arrested a man they say stole a California Highway Patrol car, then pulled over and carjacked a shuttle bus full of college students.

The incident began as a traffic stop on Sacramento’s Highway 50. What happened during the stop is unclear, but it ended with the suspect stealing the CHP officer’s patrol car.

The suspect drove the stolen police car all the way to Sacramento State University, where the CHP says he pulled over a shuttle bus transporting students from San Joaquin Delta College.

“We got kidnapped,” said passenger Marsha Fernando. “The man pulled us over in a CHP car and made the bus driver get off the bus.”

“When he got here he told us to get out and we were like, ‘No, we’re not getting out,'” she said.

(Photo: CBS Sacramento)

Witnesses say the suspect took the wheel, driving the shuttle bus away from campus.

“Our adviser kept asking for his ID, his police ID, his badge number, and he acted like he didn’t know what she was talking about,” Fernando said. “And that’s when I said, this ain’t the police.”

After the suspect drove the bus for about a mile, the students were able to restrain him until university police arrived.

(Photo: CBS Sacramento)

The suspect has not been named, but he has been identified as a 34-year-old man from Vallejo.

Officers say there is no longer a danger to the community.

