Filed Under:Century City, Hot Coffee, Miguel Sanchez

CENTURY CITY (CBSLA) — A contractor says he wants to press charges against a woman who threw hot coffee on him as he was trying to get work done at a Century City apartment complex.

Miguel Sanchez is asking police to file criminal charges against a woman his attorney identified as Rhonda Michelle Polon.

Sanchez recorded video of a woman yelling at him, her two leashed dogs at her side, before she threw coffee from a mug at him.

“Get out of my f—- face!” she said loudly in the video, before moving to throw the contents of her mug.

In the video, the woman tells the men they can’t come into the garage without permission from the owner. But Sanchez counters that he has a garage remote and a key, which he shows in the video.

Police were called at the time, but no arrests were made.

