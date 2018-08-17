LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Food from all regions of Mexico will be celebrated and highlighted at the World Forum on Mexican Gastronomy.

That’s a mouthful and rightly so.

The Festival is usually held in Mexico but it comes to the states for the first time. Authentic, and home grown foods unique to Mexico will be highlighted.

The event is being held at the Museum of Latin American Art (628 Alamitos Avenue.)

More than 60 different kitchens from around Mexico are taking part.

There are cooking demonstrations, discussions and, of course, lots of food.

“It’s a really, really big festival,” says Jeannette Terminal, a participant. “And you can find food from everywhere. Even the little corner of the country, you’re going to find it here.”

Admission is free. Food and drink tickets are available for purchase at the event. The four-day event runs from Aug. 16-19.

For more info (including parking and event times), click here.