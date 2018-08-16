VENTURA (CBSLA) – Police are looking for two women who used children to swipe baby formula off the shelf of a Target store in Ventura on two separate occasions last weekend.

The thefts occurred on Aug. 11 and Aug. 12 at a Target store located at 245 S. Mills Rd., according to Ventura police.

In a surveillance video of the Aug. 11 theft, the two suspects enter the aisle with what appears to be four children. One of the children can be seen taking formula off the shelf and handing it to one of the woman, who then hides it in a bag. Seconds later, a different child takes two more bottles of formula and hands it to the other suspect, who hides it in her cart. Watch the video in the player above.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 805-339-4400.

Families who need financial assistance to buy food can call the Ventura County Health Care Agency’s Women, Infants and Children division at 805-981-5251, or click here for more information.