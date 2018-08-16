Looking for a way to make your home more eco-friendly? A solar water heating system is a great place to start!

Solar water heating systems do the same job as standard heating systems for showers, laundry, sinks and more but with added benefits. Installing solar water heating in your home doesn’t require a whole new system either – instead it works with your current system and is easy to install.

Solar water heating systems take in the warmth of the sun through a set of outdoor panels and transfer that energy to pre-heat water in your home. On cloudy days and at night, the system works with your existing natural gas water heater so that your family has their usual available hot water. Over the course of a year, a solar water heating system can help lower your energy use and provide savings on your natural gas bill.

SoCalGas® is currently offering solar water heating rebates of up to $4,366 to single-family homeowners who purchase qualifying equipment. Income-qualified customers may be eligible for an increased rebate amount of up to $5,397, which can cover up to 95% of the system’s cost*.

Check out the video above to see actor Seamus Dever (of the upcoming “Titans” series) share his experience with getting a solar water heating system installed in his LA home or click here for more information.

*Percentage based on SoCalGas’ 2017 program results. Rebate amounts vary and are based on estimated therms saved annually, and limited by the total install cost of the solar system.

