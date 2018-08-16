REMEMBERING ARETHA:R&B Legend Aretha Franklin Dies At 76
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:30 AMPaid Program
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, LAX, Mike Huckabee, Nashville

NASHVILLE (CBSLA) — Former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee apparently found it funny that his flight out of Los Angeles was delayed out for a medical emergency on board early Thursday.

A passenger apparently got sick on American Airlines Flight 1289, so an ambulance was waiting to meet the plane when it landed about 5 a.m., according to NewsChannel 5.

A woman was seen being taken off the plane, and was alert as she was put into an ambulance.

Mike Huckabee tweeted he was on the flight, and joked on Twitter that the Russians must have delayed his flight.

He tweeted again later, with a dig at the growing number of bans on plastic straws in California.

Huckabee also tweeted praise for the American Airlines crew, and joked that medical personnel were making sure the sickened passenger wasn’t “Gwyneth Paltrow from Contagion,” then added he hoped the lady was OK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s