NASHVILLE (CBSLA) — Former presidential candidate and Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee apparently found it funny that his flight out of Los Angeles was delayed out for a medical emergency on board early Thursday.

A passenger apparently got sick on American Airlines Flight 1289, so an ambulance was waiting to meet the plane when it landed about 5 a.m., according to NewsChannel 5.

A woman was seen being taken off the plane, and was alert as she was put into an ambulance.

Mike Huckabee tweeted he was on the flight, and joked on Twitter that the Russians must have delayed his flight.

5 hr red eye flight on @AmericanAir Nashville from LA. On ground for 40 min and now told someone on board is sick & we are being towed to other gate and quarantined until all checked out. Can’t get up to go to bathroom or get off plane. It’s the Russians! I just know it! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

He tweeted again later, with a dig at the growing number of bans on plastic straws in California.

1 hr after landing got to far away gate where @AmericanAir will hopefully get us off this plane! Medical personal at gate. Hope it’s not because I got that straw in CA! pic.twitter.com/g5AJvacyqE — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 16, 2018

Huckabee also tweeted praise for the American Airlines crew, and joked that medical personnel were making sure the sickened passenger wasn’t “Gwyneth Paltrow from Contagion,” then added he hoped the lady was OK.