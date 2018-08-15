Filed Under:John Brennan, Trump Administration

WASHINGTON (CBSLA/AP) — The Trump administration is revoking the security clearance of former Obama administration CIA director John Brennan.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the decision at a White House briefing Wednesday, following through on the president’s recent threat.

Sanders cited Brennan’s “erratic conduct and behavior” and accused him of “lying” and “wild outbursts.”

“Mr. Brennan has a history that calls into question his objectivity and credibility,” Sanders told reporters.

Former CIA director John Brennan (2nd L) and former director of National Intelligence James Clapper (R) arrive at a closed hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee May 16, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

She also claims he’s “leveraged his status” to make unfounded allegations.

Brennan has been deeply critical of Trump’s conduct, calling his performance at a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland “nothing short of treasonous.”

Rudy Giuliani, the president’s lawyer, said he believes Brennan is responsible for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 campaign.

Sanders says other former intelligence officials’ security clearances are also “currently under review.”

