Filed Under:B Real, Cannabis, Cypress Hill, Dr. Greenthumb dispensary, InstaStory, Marijuana, Pot, Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Sylmar is going up in smoke thanks to Cypress Hill’s B Real.

The hip-hop superstar on Wednesday attended the grand opening for Dr. Greenthumb Dispensary — the latest cannabis store to open in the Los Angeles area since marijuana became legal in California.

The dispensary is named after a Cypress Hill song.

B Real, a long-time San Fernando Valley resident, is part-owner of the dispensary.

The facility will also be the home of B-Real TV — a digital media outlet providing daily news and analysis of cannabis culture.

“We have a lot of history behind us as it relates to music and the pro-legalization movement,” B Real said in a press release. “It’s a blessing to put down roots of our first storefront in our backyard and serving our community with a premium cannabis experience.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s