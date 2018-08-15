SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Sylmar is going up in smoke thanks to Cypress Hill’s B Real.

The hip-hop superstar on Wednesday attended the grand opening for Dr. Greenthumb Dispensary — the latest cannabis store to open in the Los Angeles area since marijuana became legal in California.

The dispensary is named after a Cypress Hill song.

Dr Greenthumbs Dispensary Grand Opening 🍁🍁🍁 https://t.co/3IpQz4l2WK — BREAL.TV (@brealtv) August 15, 2018

B Real, a long-time San Fernando Valley resident, is part-owner of the dispensary.

The facility will also be the home of B-Real TV — a digital media outlet providing daily news and analysis of cannabis culture.

“We have a lot of history behind us as it relates to music and the pro-legalization movement,” B Real said in a press release. “It’s a blessing to put down roots of our first storefront in our backyard and serving our community with a premium cannabis experience.”