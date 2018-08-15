Filed Under:Car Chase, Chase Crash, Police Pursuit, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A police pursuit ended Wednesday with a crash into an SUV in South Los Angeles.

A brief pursuit ended when A Honda Civic crashed into an SUV at 48th Street and Vermont Avenue at about 2 a.m. Wednesday. The two women inside the SUV are OK.

The trio in the Honda Civic, however, did not fare as well. One man who was in the car was put in a neck brace, while a woman who had been in the car remained in handcuffs while she was treated by paramedics. A third man who also jumped out of the car was arrested.

It’s not clear who was the driver or why the officers were chasing the Civic in the first place.

