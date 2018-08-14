LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The president of Taiwan was briefly in Los Angeles this week as part of an eight-day swing through Paraguay and Belize.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen spoke Monday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, marking the first time in 15 years that a Taiwanese leader has spoken publicly on U.S. soil, according to reports.

The move was expected to roil Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of Chinese territory despite a civil war in 1949 that saw the two sides split.

Ing-wen’s stop in Los Angeles marks the most high-profile visit to an American city since 2003, when former Taiwan president Chen Shui-bian accepted a human rights award in New York.

During her time in L.A., the president met with a San Fernando Valley congressman Rep. Brad Sherman, who said “the time is now to admit Taiwan into the @WHO”.

Met with President @iingwen of Taiwan. Spoke of strengthening the US-Taiwan alliance & increasing US exports. Look forward to welcoming her to Washington once the @StateDept allows it under the Taiwan Travel Act which I introduced with @SteveChabot & was signed into law in March. pic.twitter.com/VMC1WpSjfD — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) August 14, 2018

I was pleased to meet with Taiwanese President @iingwen last night in Los Angeles and speak with members of the Taiwanese-American Community. The time is now to admit Taiwan into the @WHO. pic.twitter.com/dfqgBk6jft — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) August 13, 2018

Ing-wen also met with a local Taiwanese-American youth group and Colorado Senator Cory Gardner.

I was touched that @SenCoryGardner flew all the way from #Colorado to meet me in #LosAngeles. Thank you for your staunch support of #Taiwan & the values we stand for. pic.twitter.com/UkDRTlC1BT — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 14, 2018

In #LosAngeles, I spent an inspiring afternoon w/ a group of Taiwanese American youth, sharing our vision of the world. I hope they will take pride in #Taiwan’s heritage & work w/ us to create a better future together! pic.twitter.com/rU8eXsf127 — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 13, 2018

Her trip comes in the midst of a suffocating Chinese pressure campaign.

Just 18 countries — mostly clustered in Latin America, the South Pacific and Caribbean — still maintain formal ties with the self-ruling island, down from 22 when Tsai entered office in 2016.

Ties between the U.S. and Taiwan have warmed under President Donald Trump, who earlier this week increased U.S. military support to Taiwan as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

