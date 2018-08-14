FONTANA (CBSLA) – Four teen boys have been arrested in a spree of at least 15 armed robberies over a two-week period in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Fontana police report that the juvenile suspects were identified and apprehended last week.

According to police, the robberies began on July 23 and ran through Aug. 6. The suspects would rob pedestrians at gunpoint, brandishing handguns at the victims and stealing personal property.

The robberies occurred in Fontana, Ontario, Montclair and Riverside. There was no word of any serious injuries during any of the crimes.

The suspects appeared to drive different getaway cars during the robberies, including a 2006 BMW 325i, a 2000 Infiniti I30, and a 2010 Kia Soul, according to Riverside police. Some of the vehicles belonged to the suspects’ parents.

Three of the teens were arrested on Aug. 7 and the fourth on Aug. 8, police disclosed. Their names were not immediately released because they are juveniles.

Fontana police were holding a news conference Tuesday to discuss the arrests. Police believe there could be more victims.

Anyone who believes they were robbed by these suspects, described as three black males and a white male, are asked to contact Fontana or Riverside police investigators 909-349-5424 or 951-353-7213.