LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — School is back in session today for more than half a million Los Angeles Unified School District students.

Tuesday marks the first school year for Austin Beutner as LAUSD superintendent, and he plans to visit several campuses and district facilities throughout the day.

Before students even arrived on campus, they were being cheered on via a recorded message sent out from some of LA’s sports stars. The Dodgers’ Manny Mechado, the Sparks’ Allyson Felix, the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and former King’s star Luc Robitaille recorded messages that were distributed via robo call Monday night to all LAUSD students, encouraging them to attend class and work hard.

And while students will largely be excited to be back in class, seeing friends and meeting new teachers, a possible teacher’s strike continues to loom. United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing district teachers, declared an impasse in contract talks last month, leading to the appointment of a state mediator.

Should mediation fail to bring the sides together, a fact-finding period will follow, after which the union could potentially call a strike.

