SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Federal investigators will comb through the wreckage Monday of a small plane that crashed into a Sylmar field, killing the pilot.

Scott Fraser Watson, 55, of Marina Del Rey, was killed when his plane crashed into a field right alongside the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Sunday afternoon. The father of three was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several motorists on the freeway reportedly stopped and ran down the freeway to try to help the pilot before emergency services arrived. Traffic on the northbound 5 and 405 freeways ground to a slow crawl because the crash could be seen from the freeway.

The plane was headed for Van Nuys Airport. Watson had made a may day call for help, but it’s not known what was wrong with the plane.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be on the scene Monday to look through the wreckage of the plane.