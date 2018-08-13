  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    06:30 AMPaid Program
    07:00 AMIT Cosmetics - Miracle Makeup!
    07:30 AMHow to Tighten Crepey Skin
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveWatch Now
    KCBS - CBS2 News at 6am

    On Air Schedule:

    06:00 AMCBS 2 News at 6:00am
    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Marina del Rey, Plane Crash, Sylmar

SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Federal investigators will comb through the wreckage Monday of a small plane that crashed into a Sylmar field, killing the pilot.

Scott Fraser Watson, 55, of Marina Del Rey, was killed when his plane crashed into a field right alongside the 5 Freeway in Sylmar Sunday afternoon. The father of three was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several motorists on the freeway reportedly stopped and ran down the freeway to try to help the pilot before emergency services arrived. Traffic on the northbound 5 and 405 freeways ground to a slow crawl because the crash could be seen from the freeway.

The plane was headed for Van Nuys Airport. Watson had made a may day call for help, but it’s not known what was wrong with the plane.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA will be on the scene Monday to look through the wreckage of the plane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s