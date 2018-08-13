LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — McDonald’s is making a super-sized commitment to California.

The fast-food chain announced on Monday a $390 million investment through 2019 to modernize more than 550 restaurants across the Golden State.

“This is an exciting time for McDonald’s and we’re proud to be making significant investments in our neighborhoods to provide a new experience for our California guests,” said Clay Paschen, California McDonald’s Owner Operator. “We remain committed to supporting every community and are proud to support local architecture, engineering and construction jobs across the great state.”

The money will be spent on remodeling dining rooms, new furniture, upgraded exteriors, digital self-order kiosks, new digital menu boards and other improvements.

McDonald’s is investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020.