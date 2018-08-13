STUDIO CTY (CBSLA) — A former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to charges of planning to transport and deliver drugs for a quarter-million-dollar fee.

Kenneth Collins, 50, of Chino pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs following a undercover sting operation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation last year. Collins and three other men were arrested in January.

Collins and the men stood accused of agreeing to transport 58 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine in exchange for up to $250,000. The team had earlier transported six kilograms of methamphetamine, marijuana and counterfeit cigarettes from L.A. to Las Vegas for $25,000. The Nov. haul was also part of the undercover investigation.

According to an affidavit, Collins told an undercover agent he was in law enforcement, claiming he could “fix problems” using a team of police officers. Collins justified his $250,000 fee, telling agents “all of our transports make it through.”

Collins faces up to 10 years to life in prison.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)