SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Firefighters say the pilot of a small plane has been killed following a crash in the Sylmar area.

The plane crashed in a field near the 5 Freeway in the 12600 block of Encinitas Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters say the pilot appeared to be the only occupant of the Beechcraft A320 single-engine aircraft.

He was trapped in the wreckage but was freed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.