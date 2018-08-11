  • KCAL9On Air

WESTMINSTER (CBSLA) – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash Saturday on the 405 Freeway in Westminster.

The crash on the southbound 405 Freeway at the Beach Boulevard off-ramp occurred a little after 4 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and four people were rushed to area hospitals, where their conditions were not immediately known, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Tony Bommarito said.

“Impairment” may have a played a role in the crash, which was allegedly triggered by a motorist in a speeding black Honda, California Highway Patrol Officer Duane Graham said.

That motorist was among the injured, Graham said.

A white Dodge pickup truck was in a ditch on the right shoulder of the freeway and another vehicle had visible flames, according to the CHP.

A Sig Alert was issued at 4:11 a.m. and the southbound 405 Freeway was shut down, with traffic being diverted at Goldenwest Street. The freeway was fully reopened by 10 a.m.

A representative from the Orange County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene.

