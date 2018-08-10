LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Altadena Station are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old boy.

Kayson McLane was last seen leaving Hathaway Sycamores Group Home in Altadena, on Friday at 9:25 a.m.

McLane is described as Latino, 5 feet 1/2 inches tall, 131 pounds with black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey short sleeve Nike shirt and black sweatpants.

His family and caregivers are very concerned and asking for the public’s assistance in located him.

If you’ve seen McLane you’re asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit, Sergeant Nava or Detective Abraham at (323) 890-5500.