STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — An airplane has crashed near Seattle after a suicidal airport employee stole the aircraft.
Sea-Tac confirmed the incident on Twitter.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept. tweeted the plane was stolen by a 29-yea-old man who was suicidal and subsequently chased by an F-15 fighter jet. It crashed on Ketron Island about 30 miles southwest of Seattle. The incident is not being considered an act of terrorism.
Reporter Gary Horcher earlier tweeted that the captain of a plane on the runway told passengers an airliner was taken without permission and was being intercepted by military aircraft.
A twitter user posted a video claiming the plane was flying overhead. Shortly after the plane passes, a jet reported to be an F-15 Fighter is seen in the distance.
Another person posted a video showing a small plume of smoke where he claims a plane crashed. This information has not been confirmed.
WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE
This story is developing.