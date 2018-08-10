STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — An airplane has crashed near Seattle after a suicidal airport employee stole the aircraft.

Sea-Tac confirmed the incident on Twitter.

An airline employee conducted an unauthorized takeoff without passengers at Sea-Tac; aircraft has crashed in south Puget Sound. Normal operations at Sea-Tac Airport have resumed. — Sea-Tac Airport (@SeaTacAirport) August 11, 2018

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Dept. tweeted the plane was stolen by a 29-yea-old man who was suicidal and subsequently chased by an F-15 fighter jet. It crashed on Ketron Island about 30 miles southwest of Seattle. The incident is not being considered an act of terrorism.

Follow this thread for official info. This is not a terrorist incident. Confirmed info .. this is a single suicide male. We know who he is. No others involved. — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) August 11, 2018

Reporter Gary Horcher earlier tweeted that the captain of a plane on the runway told passengers an airliner was taken without permission and was being intercepted by military aircraft.

Major security incident at SeaTac Airport. All planes are grounded—captain telling passengers a Horizon airliner was taken without authorization, and military jets are scrambling to intercept it. We’re working to confirm information now pic.twitter.com/AQJVzCcxum — Gary Horcher (@GaryKIRO7) August 11, 2018

A twitter user posted a video claiming the plane was flying overhead. Shortly after the plane passes, a jet reported to be an F-15 Fighter is seen in the distance.

Another person posted a video showing a small plume of smoke where he claims a plane crashed. This information has not been confirmed.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE

#BREAKING: Video taken just seconds after a stolen Horizon jet crashed outside of Seattle. Plane was reportedly stolen from #SeaTac airport. https://t.co/WvyEldX099 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) August 11, 2018

This story is developing.