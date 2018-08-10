STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney has declined to file charges of sexual assault against rocker Marilyn Manson, as well as a writer on the hit HBO show “Girls” in an unrelated case.

The D.A. said Friday their task force on high-profile sexual assault allegations had reviewed a complaint against the metal singer, born Brian Warner, and determined the statute of limitations had expired. The office added there was an “absence of corroboration.” The alleged assault is said to have taken place in 2011.

An attorney for Manson told The Wrap the singer “categorically denied” the allegations.

Television writer Murray Miller was accused of sexual abuse that allegedly occurred also in 2011. The statute of limitations had not expired for Murray’s alleged offense, but the D.A. said there were”inconsistencies which cannot be overcome.”

The office also declined to file charges against rapper ASAP Bari, born Jabari Shelton, and celebrity fitness trainer Michael Torchia, City News Service reported.

