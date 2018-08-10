WEST LA (CBSLA) –– A burglar, or burglars found that singer John Mayer’s West LA home is a wonderland.

KCAL9’s Chris Holmstrom reported from nearby the Beverly Crest home Friday evening.

Police told him the burglary happened around noon.

The singer was not home at the time of the break in. He’s been recently promoting his new song “New Light.”

Unconfirmed reports say the burglar or burglars, broke into the home by smashing a window.

The suspect(s) then ransacked the home, police said.

Apparently stolen — music equipment and personal property including Mayer’s watch collection.

Authorities said the thieves stole between $100-200,000 worth of property.

No one else was at the Mayer residence during the break in. A security guard noticed the broken window and called police.

A suspect or suspects remain at large.